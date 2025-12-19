Venus USDC Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.64 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $68.64 million and approximately $10.91 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 2,713,745,487 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 2,737,988,361.03359399. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02581013 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

