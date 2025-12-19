Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $2.52 million and $135.30 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 100,628,168 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 100,619,156.23540324. The last known price of Energi is 0.02503628 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $160,485.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.