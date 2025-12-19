VICI Properties (VICI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) recently:
- 12/17/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – VICI Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/3/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – VICI Properties had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – VICI Properties had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 12/1/2025 – VICI Properties was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 11/28/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2025 – VICI Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/18/2025 – VICI Properties had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 11/13/2025 – VICI Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/7/2025 – VICI Properties was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.
- 11/6/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.
The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.
