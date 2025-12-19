VICI Properties (VICI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) recently:

12/17/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – VICI Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – VICI Properties had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – VICI Properties had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

12/1/2025 – VICI Properties was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

11/28/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – VICI Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – VICI Properties had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

11/13/2025 – VICI Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – VICI Properties was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/6/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

