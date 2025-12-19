Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $323.67, but opened at $340.40. Biglari shares last traded at $345.7440, with a volume of 1,231 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Get Biglari alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Biglari

Biglari Trading Up 2.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari

The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.82 and a 200-day moving average of $311.33. The stock has a market cap of $796.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $463.34 per share, with a total value of $1,599,449.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,335,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,889,261.42. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,068. Insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Biglari by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 6.9% during the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 162.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 319.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak ‘n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.