Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $180.03, but opened at $188.39. Oracle shares last traded at $192.4360, with a volume of 14,229,307 shares.

Key Stores Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.92.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $556.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,190 shares of company stock worth $45,279,001. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

