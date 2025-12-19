Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $273.72, but opened at $286.89. Marubeni shares last traded at $279.36, with a volume of 253 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Marubeni from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Marubeni Trading Up 2.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.84. Marubeni had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

