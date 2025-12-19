BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.08. BlackBerry shares last traded at $3.9050, with a volume of 4,920,212 shares traded.
Key Stores Impacting BlackBerry
Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations — BB reported $0.05 EPS vs. consensus $0.04 and revenue above estimates, showing improved profitability versus a year ago. BB Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY 2026 guidance (EPS 0.140–0.160 vs. consensus ~0.120) and hit the top end of cash?flow guidance; management cited strong cybersecurity demand. Blackberry lifts lower end of annual revenue forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Business highlights: QNX posted its highest revenue quarter ever, Secure Communications beat revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance — supporting the thesis of durable software/cybersecurity revenue. BlackBerry Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts reiterated neutral/hold ratings with modest upside targets (RBC $4.50; Canaccord $4.60), signaling cautious optimism but no upgrade momentum. RBC reaffirmation (Benzinga) Canaccord reaffirmation (TickerReport)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company provided Q4 and FY slide deck and call materials for investors to dig into segment trends and margin/cash?flow details. BB Press Release / Slide Deck Earnings presentation (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance is mixed: Q4 revenue range (?$138M–$148M) and EPS guidance (0.030–0.050) leave room below consensus at the low end — a possible reason for the stock pullback. Earnings and guidance details (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue was down modestly year?over?year (-1.3%) and GAAP net margin remains small/negative, which may keep some value investors cautious despite improving operating metrics. Quarterly stats (MarketBeat)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.
BlackBerry Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -391.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $27,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 291,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,990.80. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $218,681.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,468 shares in the company, valued at $472,566.60. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,565 shares of company stock valued at $423,706. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 48.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.
At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- META Rises Amid Tech Decline, Trump’s AI Order Praised By Analyst
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- TL;DR: Why Reddit is the New Growth Stock to Beat
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Rocket Lab’s Sharp Rebound: What’s Behind the Recent Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.