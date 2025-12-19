BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.08. BlackBerry shares last traded at $3.9050, with a volume of 4,920,212 shares traded.

Key Stores Impacting BlackBerry

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -391.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $27,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 291,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,990.80. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $218,681.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,468 shares in the company, valued at $472,566.60. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,565 shares of company stock valued at $423,706. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 48.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

