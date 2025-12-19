Beyond Meat Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 650,758 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the typical daily volume of 285,925 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Trading Up 13.0%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.18. 72,982,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,387,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $532.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.51. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat’s mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company’s product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

