Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 151,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 131,848 shares.The stock last traded at $114.5260 and had previously closed at $114.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,233.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,282,000 after acquiring an additional 539,426 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,720 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,476.1% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,069,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 234,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

