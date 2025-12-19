Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 259,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 98,069 shares.The stock last traded at $18.45 and had previously closed at $18.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Japan Tob in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Japan Tob alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JAPAY

Japan Tob Price Performance

Japan Tob Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed?food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tob and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.