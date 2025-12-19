CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.15. CureVac shares last traded at $4.1550, with a volume of 546,855 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. CureVac had a net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CureVac N.V. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in CureVac by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,712,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 530,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 364.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 347,854 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 2,145.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 991,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 947,529 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in CureVac by 34.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 183,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CureVac by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,033 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based medicines and vaccines. Leveraging its proprietary mRNA platform, the company seeks to harness the body’s natural protein production processes to address a range of diseases, with particular emphasis on prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases as well as therapeutic candidates in oncology. CureVac’s technology is designed to deliver optimized mRNA sequences for in vivo expression, aiming to improve stability, translational efficiency and immunogenicity compared with conventional approaches.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, CureVac has built a pipeline spanning early- to late-stage clinical programs.

