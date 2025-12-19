Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.51, but opened at $45.46. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF shares last traded at $45.4950, with a volume of 15,334 shares changing hands.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 4.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

