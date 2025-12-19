Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 655,684 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 349,397 shares.The stock last traded at $25.70 and had previously closed at $25.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Boerse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Boerse Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Deutsche Boerse had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany?based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post?trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post?trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

Featured Stories

