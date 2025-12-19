Traders Buy Large Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 32,945 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 21,653 call options.
Shares of BB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,982,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,722,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $130,944.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 568,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,917.68. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $27,322.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 291,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,990.80. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,565 shares of company stock valued at $423,706 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,084,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,086,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 71,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations — BB reported $0.05 EPS vs. consensus $0.04 and revenue above estimates, showing improved profitability versus a year ago. BB Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY 2026 guidance (EPS 0.140–0.160 vs. consensus ~0.120) and hit the top end of cash?flow guidance; management cited strong cybersecurity demand. Blackberry lifts lower end of annual revenue forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Business highlights: QNX posted its highest revenue quarter ever, Secure Communications beat revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance — supporting the thesis of durable software/cybersecurity revenue. BlackBerry Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts reiterated neutral/hold ratings with modest upside targets (RBC $4.50; Canaccord $4.60), signaling cautious optimism but no upgrade momentum. RBC reaffirmation (Benzinga) Canaccord reaffirmation (TickerReport)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company provided Q4 and FY slide deck and call materials for investors to dig into segment trends and margin/cash?flow details. BB Press Release / Slide Deck Earnings presentation (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance is mixed: Q4 revenue range (?$138M–$148M) and EPS guidance (0.030–0.050) leave room below consensus at the low end — a possible reason for the stock pullback. Earnings and guidance details (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue was down modestly year?over?year (-1.3%) and GAAP net margin remains small/negative, which may keep some value investors cautious despite improving operating metrics. Quarterly stats (MarketBeat)
BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.
At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.
