Traders Buy Large Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 32,945 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 21,653 call options.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,982,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,722,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $130,944.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 568,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,917.68. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $27,322.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 291,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,990.80. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,565 shares of company stock valued at $423,706 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,084,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,086,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 71,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about BlackBerry

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.