Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $19.22. Lyft shares last traded at $19.0470, with a volume of 2,607,999 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lyft from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 6,578 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $148,333.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 104,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,573. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,570.70. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 144.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,009,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $378,396,000 after buying an additional 14,205,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Lyft by 83,744.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,144,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,240 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,580,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $78,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,266 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.