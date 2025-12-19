StakeWise Staked ETH Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $576.62 million and $377.08 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,087.69 or 0.03504903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 186,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,747 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 186,449.30955602. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,029.43729306 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

