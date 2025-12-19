BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.67 Thousand

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $74.67 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000818 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000404 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,234,034 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

