DeepOnion Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $471.63 thousand and $4.54 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

