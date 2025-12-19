Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.70

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $46.27 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.
About Fantom
Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,803,634,836 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
