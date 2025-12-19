Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Paper stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Paper alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

International Paper Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,190. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 63,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 18,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $693,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about International Paper

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up several near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (including Q2–Q3 2026 and Q2–Q3 2027 tweaks), signaling modestly stronger near-term earnings expectations. (Zacks still has a “Hold” rating.)

Zacks Research nudged up several near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (including Q2–Q3 2026 and Q2–Q3 2027 tweaks), signaling modestly stronger near-term earnings expectations. (Zacks still has a “Hold” rating.) Positive Sentiment: International Paper recently paid a quarterly dividend that annualizes to $1.85 for a ~4.8% yield — supportive for income-focused holders and a floor for some investors.

International Paper recently paid a quarterly dividend that annualizes to $1.85 for a ~4.8% yield — supportive for income-focused holders and a floor for some investors. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional moves show ongoing interest: several funds increased or initiated positions in recent quarters, which can stabilize demand for the shares.

Large institutional moves show ongoing interest: several funds increased or initiated positions in recent quarters, which can stabilize demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Management set the Q4 & full?year 2025 earnings release for Jan. 29, 2026 — a clear catalyst date that will likely drive volatility into late January. Earnings Release Notice

Management set the Q4 & full?year 2025 earnings release for Jan. 29, 2026 — a clear catalyst date that will likely drive volatility into late January. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several forward estimates (notably Q4 2026 and FY2026) and trimmed FY2027 slightly — the downward revisions contrast with the smaller upward tweaks and keep near?term uncertainty elevated.

Zacks cut several forward estimates (notably Q4 2026 and FY2026) and trimmed FY2027 slightly — the downward revisions contrast with the smaller upward tweaks and keep near?term uncertainty elevated. Negative Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed-to-negative: a few firms have lowered targets or ratings (RBC, Wells Fargo, Wall Street Zen and others), which can pressure sentiment given the stock’s recent weakness.

Analyst activity is mixed-to-negative: a few firms have lowered targets or ratings (RBC, Wells Fargo, Wall Street Zen and others), which can pressure sentiment given the stock’s recent weakness. Negative Sentiment: Negative press and retail headlines (e.g., “3 Reasons to Avoid IP”) add to selling pressure and may amplify near?term outflows. 3 Reasons to Avoid IP

Negative press and retail headlines (e.g., “3 Reasons to Avoid IP”) add to selling pressure and may amplify near?term outflows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling reported for SVP Clay R. Ellis (18,819 shares) can be interpreted negatively by some investors; see the SEC filing for details. SEC Form 4

Insider selling reported for SVP Clay R. Ellis (18,819 shares) can be interpreted negatively by some investors; see the SEC filing for details. Negative Sentiment: Prior quarterly results included an EPS miss and negative margins (reported Oct. 30), keeping scrutiny high ahead of the January report.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.