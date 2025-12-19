iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 2.5% increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,815. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $25.38.
