Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

FDFF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

