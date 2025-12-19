Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Price Performance
FDFF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- TL;DR: Why Reddit is the New Growth Stock to Beat
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab’s Sharp Rebound: What’s Behind the Recent Momentum
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Jabil Is Flying Under the Radar—But a 50% Surge May Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.