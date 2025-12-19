Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $54.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.07. 949,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.40. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. KB Home had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,218,662.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,044.96. The trade was a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 44.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in KB Home by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.