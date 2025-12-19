Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX) Plans Annual Dividend of $4.50

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 4.5009 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 722.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEMX traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $68.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (PEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that pursues alpha over a full market cycle through fundamental research in emerging markets, excluding China. The fund targets a portfolio comprised of value and/or growth stocks.

