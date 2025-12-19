Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX) Plans Annual Dividend of $4.50

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 4.5009 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 722.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.
Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PEMX traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $68.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.72.
Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- TL;DR: Why Reddit is the New Growth Stock to Beat
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Rocket Lab’s Sharp Rebound: What’s Behind the Recent Momentum
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Jabil Is Flying Under the Radar—But a 50% Surge May Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.