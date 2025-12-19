Compound Reaches Market Cap of $246.46 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $24.74 or 0.00028017 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $246.46 million and $31.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00018857 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,921.65 or 0.32749002 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,961,026 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,961,025.9387482 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 24.5758135 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 614 active market(s) with $34,021,034.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.