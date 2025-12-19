Sovryn (SOV) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Sovryn (SOV) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sovryn has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $1.85 million and $51.79 thousand worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 49,039,360.7876577 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.08878195 USD and is up 31.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $33,457.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

