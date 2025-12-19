Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.60 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

BB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Stock Down 9.1%

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,812,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,666,919. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -393.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $130,944.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 568,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,917.68. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $218,681.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,468 shares in the company, valued at $472,566.60. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 88,565 shares of company stock valued at $423,706 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 48.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.