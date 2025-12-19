Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 92.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oculis in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Oculis Stock Performance

Shares of OCS stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. 47,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Oculis has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 12,915.42% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Oculis by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,300,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 563,078 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Oculis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oculis by 27.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

