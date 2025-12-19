FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $328.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $322.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.36.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $283.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.06 and a 200-day moving average of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FedEx has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $295.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

