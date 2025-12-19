Voya Investment Management LLC Has $330.80 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,177 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $330,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.9%

MPWR opened at $929.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,123.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $967.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 71.22%.The firm had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $2,724,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,332 shares in the company, valued at $64,784,435.72. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total transaction of $89,697.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,109.22. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 86,516 shares of company stock valued at $80,331,635 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

