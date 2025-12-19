iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 3.2% increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SUSC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
