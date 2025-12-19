Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $210.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $328.75.

CHTR opened at $206.26 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 9.29%.Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 47.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

