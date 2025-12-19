Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE) Announces Annual Dividend of $2.27

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 2.2682 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 847.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.
Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Trading Down 7.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:PPIE traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $26.77. 11,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396. Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $253.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.62.
Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Company Profile
