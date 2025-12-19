Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE) Announces Annual Dividend of $2.27

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 2.2682 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 847.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPIE traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $26.77. 11,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396. Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $253.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Panagora ESG International Equity ETF (PPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in developed international companies of any capitalization, excluding the US. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

