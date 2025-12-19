iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 274,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

