Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.081 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 954.5% increase from Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:JRE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.16. 3,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554. Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

