Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2025

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JREGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.081 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 954.5% increase from Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JRE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.16. 3,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554. Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.