Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 57.1% increase from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance

FDIF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $36.74.

Get Fidelity Disruptors ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,207,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 194,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

Further Reading

