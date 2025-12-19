The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NYT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. 116,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. New York Times has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on New York Times from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

