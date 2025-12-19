First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

FCT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,352. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

