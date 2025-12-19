Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) Trading Down 27% This Week

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Fartcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fartcoin has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Fartcoin has a market cap of $280.22 million and $171.23 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fartcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,888.63 or 0.99947704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fartcoin Token Profile

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol. The official website for Fartcoin is fart.dev.

Buying and Selling Fartcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 0.27588978 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $192,928,061.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fart.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fartcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fartcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fartcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fartcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.