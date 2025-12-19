Rocket Pool (RPL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.55 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $40.82 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 22,034,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,034,667 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

