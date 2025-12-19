BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $385.92 million and $24.62 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000495 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000039 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $25,348,161.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

