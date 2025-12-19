Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $698.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

In related news, SVP Hiran Bhadra sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,280. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $372,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,359.07. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,154 shares of company stock worth $1,371,050 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Belden by 12,950.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 134.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

