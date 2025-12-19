Venus Market Cap Reaches $70.63 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00004899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $70.63 million and $5.93 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,393,909 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The Reddit community for Venus is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

