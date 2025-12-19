Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.50% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Datadog from $240.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.13, a PEG ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total value of $10,674,036.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 395,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,336,921.39. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $80,699,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,656.40. This trade represents a 96.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,316,774 shares of company stock worth $233,102,070. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Datadog by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Datadog by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,599,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

