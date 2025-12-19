First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FTHY opened at $13.96 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHY. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 466.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter worth $160,000.

