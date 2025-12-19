Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is a 6.3% increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $11.64 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
