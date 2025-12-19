Heico Corporation Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th.

Heico has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Heico has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heico to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico Stock Performance

Shares of Heico stock opened at $310.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $216.68 and a fifty-two week high of $338.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heico will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 target price on Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $367.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Heico from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Heico in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HEI

About Heico

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.