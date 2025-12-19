Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $300.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $295.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.08.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $269.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

