Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $44,161.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,874.80. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $993,348.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 534,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,763.20. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.