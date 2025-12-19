Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Set at $143,000.00 by Citigroup

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has been given a $143,000.00 price target by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9,976.80.

Get Strategy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Strategy

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $163.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Strategy has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.25.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In related news, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,306.52. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,421,219 and sold 43,177 shares worth $13,564,266. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Strategy by 21.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 410.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Strategy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $6,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.